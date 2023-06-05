EAN: wanted Ural deputy Chizh joins Wagner PMC

Deputy from Alapaevsk, Sverdlovsk region, Ilya Chizh, who beat people with a baseball bat in 2022 and was put on the wanted list, joined the Wagner private military company (PMC). About it reported edition of the EAN with reference to relatives of the Urals.

On your page in “In contact with” Russian published a photo in camouflage. In the profile description, Chizh changed his first and last name to “Christian Grey.”

According to EAN, Chizh asked the Wagnerites several times during the process. He was denied due to the lack of a court decision. But after the announcement of the verdict, the PMC still allowed him to join their ranks.

On June 2, the court sentenced the deputy to two years in a penal colony in the case of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm (paragraph “h” of Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The prosecution insisted that in April last year, Chizh beat two people with a baseball bat in one of the courtyards of Alapaevsk.

One of the victims at the trial said that Chizh ran over his leg in his car. He claimed that the official came out of the salon and hit him twice with a bat. The cousin tried to stand up for the man, but Chizh attacked him too. Later, doctors diagnosed the victim with a fracture of the skull and cheekbones.

The deputy in social networks called all the accusations nonsense. He did not come to the announcement of the verdict and was put on the wanted list.

In May, it was reported that Nikita Usachev, a deputy of the Ryazan Regional Duma convicted of fraud, left for a special operation two days before the next trial.