The truck driver craft it is among the hardest and most exhausting: many kilometers driving, long periods away from home and a remuneration that is no longer up to the sacrifices that drivers make every day. And so the shortage of these professional figures has become increasingly rampant, weakening the transport sector.

A phenomenon that has also affected Piedmont and the province of Cuneo, where logistics and warehousing are growing sectors, with + 2.2% recorded in 2021. According to a survey by the Excelsior system, the sector is looking for 1,200 people in the first quarter of this year but it is difficult to find the resources, as pointed out by Ennio Tonoliowner of the shipping company of the same name and president of Astra Cuneo, the association that links 500 road haulage companies in the Granda, between Liguria and Piedmont, during an interview with the newspaper La Stampa: “There are no drivers, at least 200 would be needed to cover the needs of the Cuneo trucking companies. Among the many reasons, the most obvious is the remuneration: the drivers are no longer paid in proportion to the hard work, the great sacrifices they make. Twenty years ago a truck driver brought home 4 or 5 million lire, today if all goes well it reaches 2,700 euros. “

Just to try to reverse the trend, Astra Cuneo launched in 2018 the Truck Driver Academya driving school for professional drivers that offers training and significant cost savings for obtaining licenses. In the years of activity, the school has trained over 40 drivers aged between 19 and 35, allowing them to save 6,000 euros.