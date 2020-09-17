Sushant wrote in his notes, there is no right answer. There are some better questions. How to solve the problem. Why is happiness only There are a lot of things written in the notes, which are not clear. Some words such as experience, analysis, pleasure, courage, talent and purity are also written. After this, a page is written in Hindi – Those who have the courage and courage to tell a lot with small antics, they will create tomorrow.
These notes of the actor have written in one page about the halt of Kailash Yatra – Yoga, Tapasya, Somaras and then Kailash. Below this, he has also written about the third eye and the pineal gland (a gland of the brain). Tennis was fixed in one page for archery. He had to maintain a schedule to complete all these works in 4 hours.
Sushant wrote in the notes – When I was, then not Hari, now Hari hai nahi nahi. This is Kabir’s couplet. Apart from this, the line of Momin is written – You are with me, Goya, when there is no one else. Apart from these, NITI Aayog’s policy, INSAI Company, NASA and Sushant for Education are mentioned in the notes.
Sushant Singh Rajput notes have also written about spending time with Kriti. There were also reports of this pair of film ‘Rabta’ being in relationship. He wrote that he wants to go on a tour with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Mahesh.
