Every angle is being investigated in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Due to which agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating in this case. Meanwhile, notes written by Sushant have surfaced. These notes mention many of his future plans. After earning a name in Bollywood, Sushant wanted to do Hollywood films.

The notes of Sushant Singh Rajput have come out. The notes suggest that these were written at Pavana Farm House in 2018. He wanted to quit smoking in 2018. Sushant had a plan to go to Kailash. Yoga, penance and the third eye were also mentioned in the notes. He has written 16 points of his daily routine. He wakes up at half past two in the night. Superman drinks tea and takes a cold shower.

Sushant wrote in his notes, there is no right answer. There are some better questions. How to solve the problem. Why is happiness only There are a lot of things written in the notes, which are not clear. Some words such as experience, analysis, pleasure, courage, talent and purity are also written. After this, a page is written in Hindi – Those who have the courage and courage to tell a lot with small antics, they will create tomorrow.

These notes of the actor have written in one page about the halt of Kailash Yatra – Yoga, Tapasya, Somaras and then Kailash. Below this, he has also written about the third eye and the pineal gland (a gland of the brain). Tennis was fixed in one page for archery. He had to maintain a schedule to complete all these works in 4 hours.

Sushant wrote in the notes – When I was, then not Hari, now Hari hai nahi nahi. This is Kabir’s couplet. Apart from this, the line of Momin is written – You are with me, Goya, when there is no one else. Apart from these, NITI Aayog’s policy, INSAI Company, NASA and Sushant for Education are mentioned in the notes.

Sushant Singh Rajput notes have also written about spending time with Kriti. There were also reports of this pair of film ‘Rabta’ being in relationship. He wrote that he wants to go on a tour with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Mahesh.