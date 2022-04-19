For a production on Mother’s Day we are looking for mothers who want to tell us about that one favorite homemade gift that they (once) received from their child/children. Why is that one piece of work so valuable to you? When did you get it? Where do you keep it?

Can you send us an email with a brief explanation and your mobile number? (If it works, please also include a photo of the craft in question). We make a selection and will interview and portray a few entrants by telephone. The reaction can be sent to: call@dpgmedia.nl