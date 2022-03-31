Failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 accelerates the midfielder’s rise with Italy, but in the meantime the Cagliari player aims to return to the top in the league: Juventus in the crosshairs

Brozovic’s renewal extends the life of the catchphrase: “Where are you, Bare?”. Nicolò Barella is always there, there in the middle. As long as he has it, he stays there. And even when there is a bit of fogging, giving up Cagliari seems impossible. It is for Simone Inzaghi as well as for Roberto Mancini. In the defeat in Palermo against North Macedonia there was confirmation of the decline of the nerazzurri 23, which for some time – the Inter crisis coincides with the decline of Nicolò, just a case? – he is not expressing himself at the levels shown in the past. Against Juve we need the real Barella, as in the direct clash of January ’21.

Last year – See also Gazzetta Sports Awards, all the winners: from Jacobs to Bebe Vio, kings and queens of 2021 Inter’s 2-0 against the Bianconeri last season was the turning point for Antonio Conte’s team, finally aware that he could really interrupt the Juventus domination. First the assist for Vidal’s winning header, then Bastoni’s escape in the open field on an illuminating ball for the doubling goal: Barella was the protagonist of the success in the Italian derby. 2021 was the golden year of the midfielder: scudetto and triumph at the European Championships, with a leading role both at Inter and in the national team. The goal against Juve, yes. But also the one in the quarterfinals against Belgium, very heavy.

Always in the center – 2022 got off to a bad start: the Nerazzurri are in crisis, the disaster with the national team, a personal performance below expectations. The big match at the Stadium could be the turning point, for himself and for all of Inter. The decline, however, does not worry in the long run: Barella remains at the center of the Nerazzurri project, the contract expiring in 2026 is a symptom of a union of intentions between the boy and the club in which he grew up. And also in the restyling of the national team, Nicolò remains a pillar. Qualification permitting, the first world championship will arrive at the age of 29: Barella could be one of the cornerstones of the Italy to come. From a new face to a senator, the Qatar hole speeds up the process. Speech now suspended, Nicolò must return to make Inter’s fortune. Against Juve he knows how to do it. See also Cinderella, confirmation, disappointment and prospects: this is how the March Madness went

March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 14:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Wanted #stretcher #future #belongs #present #Italian #derby