Political party Volt has great difficulty filling a new party board. It is not possible to find a new chairman duo. Only suitable male candidates have come forward, while Volt’s bylaws require one of the two co-chairs to be a woman.
The co-chairs of the party resigned last April because of the ‘intensive period’ surrounding former group member Nilüfer Gündogan, who was expelled from the group after signals of alleged cross-border behaviour. Subsequently, new co-chairs were recruited. Three men and two women applied for that position, but one of the women eventually withdrew. The remaining woman was not found suitable by the candidate committee, and has subsequently withdrawn herself.
At Congress on Sunday, only the male co-chair will be voted on. The party members have a choice of three candidates, one of which is deemed ‘unsuitable’ by the party. The candidates committee states that the ‘figurehead role’ ‘fits him less’. The vacancy for the female co-chair will be ‘opened again’, according to the congress documents. At the next Volt congress, in May, the female candidates for the co-presidency must then be voted on.
Volt has only been around since 2018 and has grown rapidly to around 13,000 members. Despite that large pool of members, the party board is not the only party body that has problems finding candidates.
Too few candidates have also registered for the candidates committee, and the dispute and appeals committee is ‘currently not carrying out any activities’, according to a spokesman. This also means that the expulsion of former Volt Member of Parliament Gündogan has never been dealt with, as it turned out last month when she appealed against her former party in summary proceedings.
The three remaining members of the Dispute and Appeals Committee believe that they must ‘comply with parity’ in order to reach verdicts. This means that there should be an equal number of women and men on the committee. The fact that the committee must comply with parity is not stated in the articles of association or in the internal regulations.
Due to the demand that Volt makes of itself, the party was unable to participate in the municipal elections in many municipalities last year. At that time, more men than women applied to most local branches, which meant that no electoral list could be submitted according to their own regulations.
While the party struggles to find people for the board and committee, the party will amend the statutes on Sunday to limit double functions at the party. For example, Volt wants to regulate that a party member cannot be both a municipal councilor and a committee member at the same time, or be active in a local department and in a national committee.
A spokesperson says that at the same time proposals are being made to simplify the procedure to become a candidate for party positions, and that vacancies will be communicated to members in a more accessible way. “Filling roles within voluntary organizations is a challenge that occurs more often in associations,” said the spokesman for the party board. He points out that the party started a talent scout program and a ‘Volt academy’ last year.
