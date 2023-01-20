Volt has only been around since 2018 and has grown rapidly to around 13,000 members. Despite that large pool of members, the party board is not the only party body that has problems finding candidates.

Too few candidates have also registered for the candidates committee, and the dispute and appeals committee is ‘currently not carrying out any activities’, according to a spokesman. This also means that the expulsion of former Volt Member of Parliament Gündogan has never been dealt with, as it turned out last month when she appealed against her former party in summary proceedings.

The three remaining members of the Dispute and Appeals Committee believe that they must ‘comply with parity’ in order to reach verdicts. This means that there should be an equal number of women and men on the committee. The fact that the committee must comply with parity is not stated in the articles of association or in the internal regulations.