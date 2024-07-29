Have you ever gotten an invitation to a party where you may not know anyone? Part of you wants to go, part of you feels a little nervous. The first thing you often do is see if someone you know is going and, if not, recruit a friend to come along.

I had a similar experience the very first time I voted.

For me, that first time was in person, on Election Day. I finally got invited to the party and wanted to be there on the big day. Some thoughts that crossed my mind: Will I be the only one that doesn’t know how this works? Is it ok to ask questions? Will I feel out of place? No, yes, and maybe.

In my case, I went with a long-time voter—my husband. While we stood in line, I peppered him with questions. What will they ask me at the table where you check in? How do the machines work? Where do I drop off my ballot? And more.

There were things I didn’t quite know then that I know now. There are people there, all along the way, to answer your questions about the process. The folks at the table where you check in? Some of them are your neighbors! I didn’t know that you can actually serve as a poll worker. And every time I vote, I am reminded of just how significant that role is.

Poll workers are the people who can take the “maybe” out of the equation! They are the people that make you feel welcome at the party and ensure you don’t feel out of place.

And that matters a great deal. Every election, there are hundreds of thousands of Americans—of all ages—voting for the first time. Some just turned 18, some just became US citizens, and some just had not voted before. Among Latinos, for example, of the projected 17.5 million that will be voting this year, one in five will be doing so for the first time in a federal election. And many will feel excited and nervous, like I did. For people who vote in person, poll workers are the ones who are relied upon to help make voting a smooth and enjoyable experience. They welcome us to the polling place, get us checked in, and make sure we have all the information we need to complete the voting process with confidence.

And because American voters come in all ages, colors, accents, and languages, having poll workers that mirror the voters is also a critical part of making the path to the voting booth welcoming and unimpeded. In some locations, that may include having bilingual or multilingual poll workers—because our country is a multilingual nation and so are its citizens. Approximately 2 in 10 people in our country speak a language other than English at home. Of course many of them speak English as well. But for those US citizens who feel more at ease navigating something as important as voting in a different language, many poll workers are also at the front lines of making that possible.

That is why many Secretaries of State and election officials recruit bilingual poll workers. In 2022, Power the Polls —the nation’s leader in nonpartisan poll worker recruitment—signed up bilingual poll workers speaking over 25 languages ​​in response to requests from election administrators.

If you care about ensuring that people feel comfortable and supported when they go to the polls—and particularly if you speak more than one language—signing up to become a poll worker through Power the Polls is one of the most effective, impactful steps you can take. With National Poll Worker Recruitment Day coming up on August 1, there’s no better time than right now to get involved.

And just like going to that party, you could recruit a friend to serve as well! in English, Spanish, or another language, Power the Polls has a wonderful Bilingual Poll Worker Recruitment Toolkit that includes social media content with guidance about how to become a poll worker translated into 11 languages, from Arabic to Korean to Spanish to Tagalog.

This election, I hope that every voter can have the same level of support and reassurance when they head to the polls that I did my first time. Serving as a poll worker is an opportunity to step up for our communities and ensure that our democracy is accessible to all eligible voters, regardless of color or language.

Clarissa Martinez De Castro is the Vice President of the Latino Vote Initiative at UnidosUSthe nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English-language news coverage from EL PAÍS USA Edition