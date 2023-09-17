A person tricked himself into leaving the country after his foreign passport was seized because he was wanted in connection with an international case. He tried to use another passport of a different nationality, forged an exit stamp on it, and tried to use it to leave the country through the Hatta border crossing, then sneak in until he was caught and referred to The Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the competent court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for six months and deported from the country. The case was later referred to the Court of Appeal, which reduced the imprisonment to three months and upheld the deportation measure.

The details of the case stated that the accused’s passport was seized by the competent authorities because he was wanted, so he resorted to leaving the country illegally, and the accused agreed with an unknown person to imitate an official seal attributed to its issuance at the Hatta port in the UAE, and print it on another passport in the name of the accused issued from another country.

The case papers stated that the accused tried to use the stamp in order to leave through the Hatta port, so he was stopped and returned to the state. The accused also tried to infiltrate illegally, so he was arrested and handed over to the relevant police station, and he was found in possession of the passport bearing the imprint of the counterfeit stamp.

When he was questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, and admitted that he entered the country in March of 2022, and his passport was seized by the competent authorities because he was wanted, so he contacted one of his friends abroad, and asked him to send him his other passport, issued for a different nationality, And you receive it via mail.

The accused added that he arranged to leave for a neighboring country, and agreed with a person to coordinate his reservation in exchange for 10,000 dirhams. He moved with that person and presented him with the new passport, but he was surprised to be stopped by the competent authorities who revealed that the exit stamp was forged, pointing out that he had not He did not know that the seal was forged, so it was returned. He waited for a day, and the person who was with him asked him to wait to arrange his exit in a different way, but he was caught.

In turn, the court said in the merits of the ruling that it ignored the defendant’s argument that he was not aware of the counterfeit stamp, because he entered the country with a valid passport, then sought help from an unknown person to bring him another passport, and used it while leaving the country, despite his knowledge that this was an illegal procedure. There is no room to deny knowledge, as he did not take any legal measures until the exit stamp was placed on his new passport, which confirms that he was fully aware that the fingerprint was fake.

The court concluded by convicting him of the charge of participating by agreement and assisting an unknown person in imitating the exit stamp, and he participated by agreement in using this stamp, in addition to the fact that he attempted to leave the country from places other than those specified by the Minister of the Interior, without adhering to the applicable laws and regulations.

