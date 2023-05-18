Artan Muharremi, aka luli, disappeared in July of last year after being involved in a shootout between gangs dedicated to international drug trafficking that ended in the death of one man and left another quadriplegic. It all happened around seven in the afternoon on July 13 in the vicinity of the Rules dam, in the municipality of Órgiva (Granda, 5,791 inhabitants). Four people were involved in the crime in total. Three of them are already in prison. Now, the Civil Guard has requested citizen collaboration to find Luli, the fourth involved. And he has spread the photo of him.

“We suspect that he is still living in Spain,” say Civil Guard sources, “but we don’t know where, that’s why we request all possible collaboration.” luli He is wanted as the perpetrator of the shots that left one of the victims a quadriplegic. He is a 36-year-old Albanian nationalized Swedish citizen, and the agents maintain that he may be using false documentation from countries such as the Czech Republic or Slovenia.

It was July 13 when the events for which he is wanted took place. Around seven in the evening, a meeting between two drug gangs in an open field near the mineral wash in the vicinity of the Rules Dam ended in a shootout that killed a 43-year-old man and another 41-year-old man. seriously injured. Both were citizens of Serbian nationality.

The day after the events, the Civil Guard agents were able to arrest in Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants) two people involved in the case, also of Serb nationality.

The third arrest occurred in Adra (Almería, 25,300 inhabitants) this month of March. The individual, accused of being the perpetrator of the shots that ended the life of one of the men involved in the shooting, lived in a chalet in the town of Almería, and posed as an Italian citizen, although his true nationality was Albanian. .

This third arrest was the most complicated, according to the Civil Guard. And not only because he had been missing for almost a year, but the defendant, upon being surprised at his home by the agents, tried to flee through the roof of the house. However, the agents had taken the street and had surrounded the entire house. Currently, he is in prison accused of murder and documentary falsification.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Once the third person involved has been located, the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Granada Civil Guard Command has sent a public alert to request citizen cooperation to find the only person who remains to be arrested. In the event that data is available to locate the individual, the armed institute requests that they be contacted through the telephone numbers of 062 or 958185400, or by email [email protected]