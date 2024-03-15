A French serial killer has emerged in a TV quiz while police were actively looking for him for years. His participation already took place in 2019, but is only now coming to light. François Verove clearly had no shame: he fooled around with the presenter and received applause from the audience. When it became too hot under his feet two years later, he committed suicide.

#Wanted #French #serial #killer #rapist #played #casually #wellknown #quiz