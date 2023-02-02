“Kommersant”: wanted ex-fighter PMC Wagner left a note to the police “Do not remember dashing!”

Former fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Nikolai Nikol, accused of drug trafficking, escaped from the trial for the second time, leaving the police with a bracelet taken from his leg and a note with the phrase “I left to fight in Ukraine. Do not remember dashingly! Writes about it “Kommersant”.

A resident of Kineshma, Ivanovo region, was detained in the spring of 2022 while trying to get a dose of a drug from a “bookmark”, during a search of his house, investigators found a large amount of marijuana. The police considered that he grew narcotic plants in his apartment and charged him under parts 1 and 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court was supposed to consider the Nicola case at the end of May 2022, but the suspect disappeared. The Russian was put on the wanted list and arrested in absentia for two months from the moment of detention.

Nikola was arrested at the end of September in Kineshma. The defense of the accused insisted that he was absent for a good reason. According to the man, he warned the investigator about plans to go to the Wagner PMC training base in the Krasnodar Territory, where he received training, signed a contract and went to the Special Military Operation Zone (SVO) in Ukraine.

According to the case file, Nikol was wounded in the stomach and received two awards from the Wagner PMC, was operated on at the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital in Krasnogorsk, after which he returned to Kineshma to be monitored by doctors and to recover. The regional court sent him under house arrest with a ban on using the phone and communicating with everyone except close relatives.

In early January 2023, the police found a drug den in Nikola’s apartment. They decided to open a case against him under the article on the organization of dens (Article 232 of the Criminal Code), and the court arrested him. At the same time, a newspaper source close to the Ivanovo police claims that the police found on the table in Nikol’s room a bracelet removed from his leg, as well as a note “I left to fight in Ukraine. Do not remember dashingly! In the city court of Kineshma, the publication was informed that the defendant again did not appear at the court session without a good reason and was put on the wanted list since January 10.

Earlier, Andrei Medvedev, a Wagner PMC fighter, spoke about escaping under bullets from the special operation zone to Norway. According to him, during the desertion he managed to avoid arrest “at least ten times.” He clarified that he crossed the Norwegian border through an icy lake wearing white camouflage.