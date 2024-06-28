He escapes from Italy to avoid prison but He posted photos of the place where he took refuge on social mediaa holiday resort in Spain, and so the investigators manage to find him and arrest him. He was wanted since November 3, 2022, for gang sexual assault. Thanks to some photos posted on social media by the family, he was traced to Torremolinos, Spain, and was arrested. Now a 47 year old Neapolitan will have to atone for one 4 year sentence.

The Carabinieri, in addition to traditional investigative activities, monitored his relational pattern and analyzed the social profiles linked to his family. From some photos posted it emerged that the 47-year-old was in a seaside resort, in others that the cars in the background had Spanish license plates. Starting from the comparison of the immortalized buildings with those of the main towns on the Spanish coast, the soldiers obtained a match with those of Torremolinos, a very lively city between Malaga and Marbella.

The man, who was then also monitored by the Spanish police, was spotted on the street, riding a scooter, and was captured by Udyco Central, a specialized branch of the Spanish police. The agents did not reach the 47-year-old Neapolitan by chance: the Carabinieri of the Naples investigative unit, through the mediation of the international cooperation service of the Central Directorate of Criminal Police, provided them with precise information. The man had been wanted since November 3, 2022; since January of this year the arrest warrant has been made international. He is now in a Spanish penitentiary awaiting extradition.