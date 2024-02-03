with videoDuring a large-scale drug investigation, Rawi Q. (48), wanted by the Netherlands, was arrested in Istanbul. The fugitive Dutchman is believed to be the head of an organization that smuggled no less than 6 tons of cocaine into the Netherlands. According to his lawyer, it concerns an entrepreneur in the clothing industry: “I cannot place these accusations.”
Chiel Timmermans, Yelle Tieleman
Latest update:
12:21
