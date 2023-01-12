Publisher 110 Industries and developer Soleil have released a new trailer Of Wanted: Dead to explain the combat system. For those who don’t know it, it’s a third-person action game from some ex-developers of Team Ninja.

According to what was explained, Wanted: Dead was designed for players hardcore and will provide a set of tools to overcome even the toughest enemies. The game will combine hand-to-hand combat and clashes with firearms, confronting the player with ever-changing enemies.

The player will have long-range weapons from the start, but won’t get very far just aiming at Hannah’s shotgun. By killing enemies you can get ammo and secondary weapons. Just the latter will make the difference in some clashes.

One of the keys to success will be to stay on the move, alternating between run and gun mechanics and sword fighting mechanics. Anyone who thinks they can win by standing still will be overwhelmed in seconds.

Wanted: Dead will be a game difficult, in the tradition of the genre, and will require you to counter enemies by developing the right skill. The player will also have a skill tree, from which he can unlock and select offensive, defensive or support skills, in the order he prefers.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Wanted: Dead will be released on February 14, 2023 on PS5, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.