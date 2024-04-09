Wanted: Dead it wasn't an epochal success, but apparently the Soleil developers haven't given up and are working hard to improve it, as demonstrated by the patch 1.13 which is literally going to revolutionize the combat system . That you deserve to be rediscovered?

Lots of news

Wanted: Dead might deserve a second go-round

This is not the first patch that improves many aspects of Wanted: Dead, but it is certainly the one that changes it most in depth, now more than a year after launch.

By applying it, theskill tree will be completely changed: it has been expanded with new abilities and some of the existing ones have been revised. Additionally, the balance between ranged and melee combat has been rebalanced, and weapons no longer become invisible after leaving the chainsaw during the pistol attack animation.

There official release note goes into more detail and illustrates all the changes, large and small, introduced by patch 1.13.

For the rest, if you want more details on the game, read our review of Wanted: Dead, which at this point should definitely be revised.