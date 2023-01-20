110 Industries and Soleil have published a gameplay trailers Of Wanted: Dead all dedicated to the violent finishers of the game, which you can view in the player below.

In the video the developers say that Wanted: Dead will have over 50 different finishing moves, depending on the situation, the surrounding environment and enemies. In short, the variety should not be missing. For example, in the video we see Hannah, the protagonist, snatching a pickaxe from the opponent’s hand and then using it against him or using explosive material to blow up enemies.

The Wanted: Dead finishers, however, are not only used to finish off the opponents in style, but also have a great importance in the gameplay mechanics, given that take care of the protagonist during the fights.

You will usually be able to execute a finisher on an enemy once their invisible stamina bar has been reset, sending multiple attacks into marks. Also, in the early stages of the game, Hannah will unlock a special ability that allows you to perform chain finishers to quickly eliminate entire groups of enemies.

Wanted: Dead will be available from February 14th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. We also recently saw a trailer detailing the game’s combat system.