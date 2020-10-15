Highlights: Top criminal Ajmal alias Pahadi arrested in Bijnor district

Meerut STF and Delhi Police arrested Delhi in joint operation

Many cases are registered on Ajmal in Bijnor, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, search was on

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

Ajmal alias Pahari, the top criminal of UP’s Bijnor district, was arrested from Delhi by Meerut STF and Delhi Police on Thursday in a joint operation. He has a bullet in his leg and is arrested from Mehrauli area of ​​Delhi. In October-2019, Biju BJP leader from Najibabad in Bijnor was asked to pay an extortion money of Rs 20 lakh by showing an AK-47 by making a video call. The name of Ajmal hill came out in it.

DSP of Meerut STF Unit Brajesh Kumar said that dozens of cases of murder and extortion were registered against Ajmal Hill. A reward of 25 thousand was declared on him from the Bijnor police. The UP-Delhi Police was involved in his arrest. On a notice, on Thursday, Meerut STF and Special Cell Southern Range of Delhi Police arrested Ajmal alias Pahari in the encounter.

Many cases are registered in Bijnor, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar

The police encounter with Ajmal took place near the Ahimsa Sthal Park in Mehrauli police station area in Delhi. Ajmal is shot in the leg. He is originally from Sarwar Gate in Muzaffarnagar. Ajmal has cases registered in Bijnor, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar. Ajmal has been admitted to the hospital in an injured condition and the police is now preparing to interrogate him.