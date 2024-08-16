Genoa – He worked as a caregiver for the elderly, but was wanted by justice so much so that he had to serve almost 12 years in prison for various crimes: from fraud, to theft, to stalking. The investigators of the Bologna mobile squad unmasked and arrested a 55-year-old Italian, at the conclusion of a delicate investigation.

The Police Headquarters had in fact received news that the man, the recipient of a concurrent sentence execution order issued by the Genoa court, had recently moved to Bologna, where he was a carer in the Massarenti area and had found lodging at a friend’s house. Yesterday a patrol identified him in via Mazzini, immediately starting police checks to verify his identity. It quickly emerged that he was indeed the 55-year-old wanted man.

Specifically, the cumulative sentence he must serve is eleven years, nine months and eight days of imprisonment, in addition to a fine of 3,100 euros. The 55-year-old was considered the perpetrator of a series of scams carried out in Brindisi and Imperia between 2010 and 2018, as well as stalking in the Genoa area.