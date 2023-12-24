You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
The NBA has extensive programming. There is also American football.
ESPN2 and ESPN Extra
8 pm NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens
ESPN
12m. NBA: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
2:30 pm NBA: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
5 pm NBA: LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
8 pm NBA: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
10:30 pm NBA: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
Star+
12m. Turkish Super League – Hatayspor vs. Besiktas
8 pm WWE Raw
Information provided by the channels. Consult your guide.
