There is no shortage of cricket lovers in India and the Indian Premier League here means that the IPL is not less than a festival. Starting today, the first match in IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at 7.30 pm. If you want to watch IPL 2020 and are a cricket fan, then by recharging with many prepaid plans, you are getting the benefit of watching IPL for free. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer several plans, including Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free.

Reliance Jio plan for 499 rupees

In the list of India’s largest telecom company Jio, there are a lot of prepaid plans, which offer free subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP to the users and can be seen in IPL free with them. Just a few days ago, the company has launched a plan in Jio Cricket category. The price of Jio Cricket Pack is 499 rupees and it comes with 56 days validity. There is no SMS or voice calling benefits in this plan, but 1.5 GB of data is available daily. Apart from this, the plan gets a complimentary subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP for 1 year.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 777

In addition to this, Jio users also have the option to recharge from a plan priced at Rs 777. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days and in addition to 1.5 GB of data per day, 5 GB bonus data is also available. In addition to unlimited voice calling from Jio to Jio network, the plan offers 3000FUP minutes for calling on non-Jio networks. In addition, this plan also offers 100 free SMS daily and free subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP. JioApps also get a subscription for 84 days in the plan.

Airtel plans Rs 599

If you want to watch IPL 2020 for free, then you can choose a plan of Bharti Airtel priced at Rs 599. It also provides 2 GB daily data with 56 days validity on recharging. The plan also offers unlimited calling and 100 free SMS daily on all networks. This Airtel plan comes with the OTT benefit of Disney + Hotstar VIP and users get subscription of the app for one year.

Airtel plans Rs 2,698

Airtel’s second plan in which you can watch IPL 2020 for free is Rs 2698. In this prepaid plan, users get 2 GB high-speed data daily. This long term plan of Airtel comes with 365 days (1 year) validity and it also offers free voice calling on all networks. With this plan offering 100 SMS free daily, users also get one year subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP. This way you can enjoy IPL 2020 without any hassle.