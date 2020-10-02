In the era of smartphones, social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook have become a part of your phone. Today, people use smartphones in villages, towns, cities and SmartCity everywhere, but in villages or small towns, people keep their phone settings mostly in Hindi language. In such a situation, many people want to operate Facebook and Instagram in Hindi language as well. Due to lack of English language, such people find it difficult to use Facebook and Instagram. Today we are telling you how you can change the language of your Facebook or Instagram very easily

8 Facebook supports Indian languages

Now you can change the language on popular social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Facebook supports 8 Indian languages. When you create your account on Facebook, it appears in the same language, which is the language of the device. The company says that it matches the date, time and numbers according to your language region. Apart from this, if you want to see notifications, mostly text and tooltips in different languages ​​and formats, then for this you can select your language and region settings. Apart from English, Facebook offers options for Hindi, Spanish, German, French, Arabic and Portuguese languages.

Facebook On Change language like this

1- Open your Facebook account first. Now click on the three-lined button in the top-right.

2- Now go to settings and privacy here.

3- Press on the language option here and select your Facebook language.

4- You will not need to save these settings. Facebook will automatically reload the page.

Instagram On Change language like this

1- Click on your profile picture from the bottom right to go to your profile.

2- Now click on the top right and go to Instagram Settings.

3- Now here you have to go to the account and go from account to language.

4- Here you can select any language according to your liking.