The auto industry has gained some momentum during the Corona era. Sales of two-wheelers have increased in the recent past. It seems a bit difficult to take an expensive bike in this era. In such a situation, if you are planning to get a cheap and good mileage bike, then we have brought for you the best option. We will tell you about four BS6 motorcycles that you can buy in your budget.

Hero Hf Deluxe Bs6

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is known for its budget bikes. If your budget is low, then Hero Hf Deluxe Bs6 can be a great option for you. Hero’s starting ex showroom price of this bike is Rs 46,800. It has a 97.2cc engine, which generates 5.9 kW of power at 8000 Rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6000 Rpm. In terms of dimensions, the Hf Deluxe Bs6 measures 1965 mm, width 720 mm, height 1045 mm, saddle height 805 mm, wheelbase 1235 mm, ground clearance 165 mm and fuel tank capacity 9.6 liters. Talking about the braking system, 130 mm drum brakes have been given in the front and 130 mm drum brakes in the rear. The price of this bike of Hero is the starting price of Rs 46,800 in the ex-showroom.

TVS Radeon BS6

TVS Radeon BS6 is also a good option in the budget segment. Its price has been fixed at the initial ex-showroom price of Rs 59,742. This bike of TVS has a single cylinder engine of 109.7cc, which generates 8 Hp power at 7350 Rpm and 8.7 Nm torque at 4500 Rpm. Also, in terms of dimensions, TVS Radeon BS6 length 2025 mm, width 705 mm, height 1080 mm, wheelbase 1265 mm, ground clearance 180 mm, curb weight 116 kg (drum) and 118 kg (disc) and fuel tank capacity 10 This is a Litre. This bike has 240 mm disc brakes in the front and 110 mm drum brakes in the rear.

TVS Star City +

Apart from these two bikes, the name of TVS Star City + is also included in this list. This bike from TVS has a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc, which generates power of 8.08 Hp at 7350 Rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 4500 Rpm. Its length is 1980 mm, width 750 mm, height 1080 mm, wheelless 1260mm, ground clearance 172mm, total weight 109 kg and fuel tank capacity 10 liters. This bike has 130 mm drum brakes in the front and 110 mm drum brakes in the rear. Its monotone variant is priced at Rs 62,034 and dual tone variant is priced at Rs 62,534. All these prices are ex-show room in Delhi. The BS6 variant costs around Rs 8,532 more than the BS4 variant.

Honda CD 110 Dream BS6

The Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 can also be considered in a low budget. Honda has fixed the price of this bike at Rs 64,505. Talking about the engine, it has a 109.5cc engine, which generates power of 6.47 at 7500 Rpm and 9.3 Nm at 5500 Rpm. In terms of dimensions, its length is 2044 mm, width 736 mm, height 1076 mm, wheelbase 1285 mm, ground clearance 162 mm and fuel tank capacity 9.1 liters. The Honda CD 110 Dream BS6 has 130 mm drum brakes at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the rear.

