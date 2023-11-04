Thousands of game enthusiasts are in Utrecht this weekend for the Games Spectacle. Anyone who only has a deck of cards, Mens Worger Je Niet and Monopoly in the cupboard at home will feel hopelessly old-fashioned. What about the extremely popular and sold out worldwide Lorcana, or the naughty Gay Sauna? “There are much more fun games than Monopoly, I can assure you.”

