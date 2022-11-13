Want to see the Northern Lights for yourself? These places can be reached by car

The moment you can reach Iceland by car, you probably have other things on your mind than seeing the Northern Lights. Surviving a new ice age, or wondering where all the seawater in the world has gone. Fortunately, if you don’t feel like flying, there are also places to see the northern lights that you can reach by car.

To make it easier on yourself, you can start by downloading an app like My Aurora Forecast. This app shows how likely it is that you can see the Northern Lights in your location. Then you can be sure that you don’t stay up late or drive to a remote place for nothing aurora borealis to see. You can also call the green-purple appearance the aurora.

The Northern Lights in Sweden

Photo: © Timo Horstschaefer

According to Visit Sweden you can go to Sweden for the Northern Lights from September to March. The website advises to go to the remote town of Kiruna. This town is located very north in Sweden, close to Finland. The towns of Abisko and Luleå also seem to be good contenders for the Northern Lights. It is best to be seated at 10pm for the spectacle.

From the Netherlands you are about 2,700 kilometers on the way to Kiruna. You will pass Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and then a lot of places that sound like Ikea products. You prefer to go with a car that has four-wheel drive, but at least check whether you have the right tires (and possibly snow chains). An extra light bar on the car might not hurt either.

The Northern Lights in Norway (possibly by boat)

Photo: © Bjorn Are With Andreassen

In Norway, you need to be there sometime from November to January to see the light show. Again, you should go as far north as possible, where there is the least light pollution. Tromsø is often referred to as the spot for the Northern Lights. There you can also book tours to look for it with a guide.

Tromsø is located just above Sweden and is therefore a bit further away. You can choose to take the boat from Eemshaven in Groningen to Kristiansand. This is also an excellent option for Kiruna. We are still talking about a journey of more than twenty hours. So, as with Sweden, make sure everything is in order with the car and tires before you go.

The Northern Lights can be seen in the Netherlands

Photo: © Ezhil Kumaran

It seems that the Northern Lights can also be seen in the Netherlands on very rare occasions. This was the case in August of this year, for example: then a purple glow could be seen from Terschelling, among others. The northern lights can also occasionally be admired in Groningen and Friesland.

The light is best visible when the sun is not too bright and there are few clouds. If you want to see the Northern Lights in the Netherlands, it is best to keep a close eye on the well-known sites and apps.