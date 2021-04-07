Within the ‘lettuce state’ in which I have plunged in the last year and which consists, basically, in the absence of passions and desires to cope with the pandemic (the ataraxia that the RAE defines as imperturbability, serenity) football was a ni fu, ni fa. I confess that until recently I have not managed to get excited watching a game and I say it with guilt because watching, writing and talking about football was not a profession, but a trade. But there was no way and I didn’t really try too hard either. Lately something has changed and it is nothing other than the hope that the vaccine will allow me to see my parents, my brother, my nieces, my friends again. Back to life. And then, of course, football already stirred me up again. So I confess that I am looking forward to Saturday. That I want to Classic. That I have returned.

I confess that I feel joy again, that I am aware of whether Pique arrive on time, from Carvajal that already touches the ball, that I imagine Pedri in Valdebebas because he is the only player who woke me up in the worst of winter and I celebrate that Vinicius, whom I had adopted as a clumsy son who only needed time and love, have a great night at the Champions, which comforts me the general vindication of Zidane and Koeman because they are two coaches who take care of their own and dignify their profession and their clubs, that I guess which goalkeeper will shine more in the Di Stefano, Yes Ter Stegen or Courtois, because that will be the unequivocal sign that the game will be fun.

I also confess that I have no idea what will happen and that is precisely what makes me funny, not knowing, because football has never been an exact science. And that I am not even lazy about very sensible tactical analyzes (although I still cannot decipher some) because it means that my attention is not only focused on a virus, but that I am even able to fixate on a drawing. I confess that I want to see him again. And that, for me, is already a triumph.