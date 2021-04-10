Whatever happens, this Classic will be won by Atlético, but also elect the leader of his opposition. Madrid and Barça are delighted to see each other again because it is already spring on both shores. The white team has twelve games without losing. In that section he has only left two draws, against Atlético, championship leader, and Real, Cup champion. Two defensible semi-pieces. While, Barça have not lost in the league since December 5 and have had eight consecutive victories away from the Camp Nou. So now the sun is shining when, in September, it dawned cloudy (follow the game live on AS.com).

In a year of tough adjustment, both have made a virtue of necessity. Eleven players under the age of 23 per head have already played this season. And the results have proven that the real signings were at home.

Things have been improving along the way. In the Madrid, Vinicius He has already completed his highest scoring year and will probably close it with a match record. Benzema improves month by month: he has scored in the last six league games (eight goals). Kroos, Casemiro and Modric have returned to highs when it was no longer expected. Especially the Croatian, who in seven months has only missed one game due to injury (a contracture) and who has already played 47 at the highest level. His case is unusual in a squad that touches 50 injuries. What’s more, Asensio ha caught the wave and goes out to a goal every 40 minutes in his last four performances. And part of plan B is now the very first unit: Lucas Vázquez has 33 games and Nacho has played the last twelve fully, in which the team conceded only seven goals.

Pedri, Messi, Dembélé …

He too Barça collects pleasant surprises. The largest, Pedri, who came to do internships and he has played 43 of the 44 games of the course. Product of necessity, the quarry has awakened: Araújo it has become a pillar; Mingueza, in happy replacement of almost everything behind, and Ilaix, in a great hope.

Messi, who scored a goal in the first six league games, has scored 16 in the last 12. The Argentine has participated in 50 of the 68 goals for Barça (74%). Dembélé, that was going to hopeless, has put 10 goals and played 36 games (last year he stayed at nine due to injuries). Even Griezmann, which has been removable, has already 14 goals (one less than in all of last year). And De Jong has lived up to his price, both as a midfielder and as a central defender. From precariousness, Koeman has completed a fantastic reconstruction. Since the strictest austerity, Zidane has kept Madrid on the wave. The French has changed the course of the classics. Madrid only won one of the first fourteen against Guardiola’s Barça. Zidane only adds two defeats in ten games.

The Madrid lineup, by default (three of the four starting defenses are still missing), hardly offers doubts. Neither Carvajal nor Hazard arrived on time and, therefore, those who liquidated Liverpool will play. At Barça, due to excess, there are more doubts. Koeman has been a repeat team in the last four games. In all he played with three centrals and it seems that he will continue. If Piqué enters, recovered on the horn, De Jong will go to the center of the field and Griezmann it will stay no place. It is also possible that Araújo relieves Mingueza.

Change of referee

Under the volcano will be Gil Manzano, who relieves the injured Mateu. Barça came out in a rush after the VAR penalty from Lenglet to Ramos in the first round match (Munuera whistled on the advice of Sánchez Martínez). Since then they have not returned to point out a maximum penalty to Madrid and 23 games have passed (since 1974 there was no such case remembered). Jaime Latre’s performance at Barça-Valladolid on Monday adds fuel to that fire.

The statistic says that Barça is one point above in allor (goals, shots, possession, passes, elaboration of their attacks …) less on set pieces, passing game and losses. The differences, in any case, are only visible under the microscope.