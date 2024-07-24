Did you know you can make money while traveling? Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, will pay tourists who meet a series of requirements, will also give them food, train tickets and more.

Denmark’s capital has launched an innovative campaign to attract environmentally conscious tourists. This program, known as “CopenPay”rewards visitors who meet certain ecological requirements.

Notably Copenhagen Denmark is known for its commitment to the environment, and its new tourism initiative is no exception. Rather than seeking to increase the number of visitors, the Danish authorities want to attract an eco-friendly and respectful tourist profile.

What is CopenPay? Copenhagen gives away money to tourists

Since July 15th, the Copenhagen Tourist Office offers tourists various rewards for taking environmentally friendly actions. These rewards include free meals, train tickets, museum tours and other cultural experiences. The initiative runs until August 11 and could become a permanent program if successful.

CopenPay proposes a list of 24 activities that tourists can do to win prizes. These activities are environmentally friendly and offer a different way to explore the city.

For example, tourists who pick up trash at BaneGaarden will receive free organic food, and those who help clean up the harbor will be able to use a kayak free of charge.

The program also encourages the use of bicycles and public transport. Tourists arriving by bike to CopenHill will receive an extra 20 minutes on the ski slope.

Travelling by bike, bus or on foot is also rewarded with drinks, gifts, discounts and canal tours. At the National Gallery of Denmark, those who bring plastic waste with them can take part in workshops to create artistic souvenirs.

According to Mikkel Aaro-Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, the initiative aims to encourage visitors to make conscious and environmentally friendly choices, improving their experience in the city.

So far, more than 20 places and attractions in Copenhagen are participating in CopenPay. These include the Copenhagen Museum, which gives away free coffee or wine to those arriving by bike or on foot, and free kayak rentals to those who help clean up the harbour.