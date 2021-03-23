Many people resort to some wrong ways to lose weight. Such as: eating small amounts of calories, or following strict diets, or exercising a lot, but have you ever thought that changing the color, size and shape of the plate that you eat from may help you lose weight?

Some reports revealed that the color, size and shape of the dish you eat from can make a difference in how much you eat, and thus help in losing weight, according to the website “RT”.

And if you’re hoping to lose weight, switching your dishes can really make a difference, according to British Express, citing founders of Peyton & Tyler, a center for excellent home appliances online.

The founders of Peyton & Tyler said: “According to research and countless experts, the dish you choose can have an incredibly powerful effect on the flavor of your meal. Yes, the color and shape of the plate can make us believe that food tastes sweeter, delicious, more intense, and in some cases. It could affect how much you eat. “

A lot of research indicates that red dishes encourage you to eat less food, so this is the right choice if you are trying to lose a few kilos.

Experts at Peyton & Tyler said, “Since we associate the color red with danger, these dishes seem to act as a deterrent to food cessation … The effects of dishes on our food are subtle but definitely there. Choosing the perfect dish depends on what you are cooking, the flavors you want to improve, and the thing.” That suits you. “

If weight loss is not your goal and you are more focused on improving the flavors of your food, then you should stick to black or white dishes.

Experts noted: “If you are a fan of TV cooking programs, it is very likely that you have seen crispy black dishes. In stark contrast to the traditional white round dishes, these modern alternatives may make any meal special!”

And the black dishes are not only trendy, but it will also make your food more luxurious and add to the delicious flavors, it seems.

“Studies have also found that black dishes reinforce complex judgments about food (more specifically: quality and liking), while they are thought to enhance specifically delicious flavors,” the experts said.

All in all, black dishes make our delicious food more satisfying, while convincing our subconscious that it is more luxurious.

Green dishes also make you think your meal is healthy, even when it isn’t, according to experts. In addition, the color blue may also reduce the appetite because there are few blue foods found in nature.