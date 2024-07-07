A tattoo is a decision that cannot be taken lightly, as it is not only something that will remain in the body for life but there is a health risk, particularly in the United States, according to a report from the American Society for Microbiology.

According to the criteria of

An investigation concluded that there are anaerobic and aerobic bacteria in different commercial inks that are used to make tattoos, so involve a significant risk of infection.

They warned that The threat is present in 35 percent of inks and it does not only apply to general tattoos but also to permanent makeup that uses these products.

The biggest risk, the researchers warned, is that The inks are contaminated even without being opened. Completely sealed, they can harbor bacteria because they thrive in environments with very little oxygen.

This is the first time such a study has been conducted. Research author Seong-Jae Kim, Ph.D., a microbiologist in the Division of Microbiology at the National Center for Toxicological Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said: “This suggests that contaminated tattoo inks could be a source of infection. of both types of bacteria. The results emphasize the importance of monitoring these products.”

He explained that For the study they carried out tests on a total of 75 inks for tattoos from 14 different manufacturers.

Tattoos involve risks. Photo:iStock Share

Tattoos pose a risk in the United States

The researchers, who published their findings in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology, said that Contaminated inks are linked to increased complications or adverse reactions to tattoos. Although these can occur for other reasons such as inflammation and hypersensitivity.

Following the discovery, experts intend to develop more efficient microbial detection methods that can be applied to inks tattoos quickly and accurately, so that consumers can get immediate results without any major problems.

In addition, They plan to carry out further research to deepen their understanding of the contamination. microbial in tattoo and permanent makeup inks with the intention of preventing and maintaining safety.