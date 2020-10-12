People bring new things home during the festive season. If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone this season and your budget is not more than Rs 20,000. There are many options available in the market for you. From Samsung to Reality, they are offering great smartphones in this range. Let’s know the top five mobiles in the budget of 20 thousand.

Realme 7 pro

The variant of Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants has been fixed at Rs 21,999. This phone will be sold in the cell on Flipkart and Realme.com for the first time today. In this, phone mirror blue and mirror silver color options have been given. This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is given 6GB and 8GB. 128 GB of storage is provided in the phone.

₹ 19,999 Realme 7 Pro Full Specifications General Release date 3 September, 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) NA Weight (grams) NA Battery Capacity (mAh) 4500mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors NA Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100 4G / LTE band TD-LTE 2300 (band 40) Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Protection NA Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, Realme 1.5 UI The processor Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 620 Memory RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Card slot type NA Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 64 MP Primary Camera Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash Front camera 16 MP Primary Camera Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth Yes, 5.1 GPS Yes radio Yes USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

Poco x3

Poco X3’s 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 18,499 and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage has been fixed at Rs 19,999. Talking about the specification of the phone, it works on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. You will get 67-inch full HD + display in it. Keeping in mind the safety of the screen, the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given. It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

Oppo F17

Oppo F17 has two variants, its 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,990 while 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,990. Navy blue, classic silver and dynamic orange color options are available in this phone. But its orange color makes it quite attractive. The new OPPO F17 has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. The quality of the display is much better, the display is rich and bright. In such a situation, it is fun to watch games, videos and photos in this phone. The design of the phone is quite stylish and it is also a big plus point. Leather feel is available in its rear.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 15,999, which is a variant of its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display (resolution 1080×2340 pixels). Apart from this, the company has its own Octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset for performance. This phone works on UI 2.0 based on Android 10. This phone has a 6000 mAh battery, which is equipped with 15 watt fast charging feature.

₹ 16499

Motorola one fusion plus

You can buy this phone in Flipkart’s cell for Rs 17,499. Earlier, this phone was being purchased for 16,999 in the cell. At the same time, there has been an increase of 500 rupees on this phone. This phone has been launched in the same variant 6GB + 128GB. Motorola One Fusion + has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display. For performance, this phone has a Snapdragon 730 processor. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Let us tell you that this processor is considered very good according to performance. Google Assistant button has also been given in this smartphone.

read this also

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Sale will get huge discounts on these smartphones, do not give opportunity to learn by hand

Amazons Great Indian Sale Discount Off, Know – Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Sale