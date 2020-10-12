People bring new things home during the festive season. If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone this season and your budget is not more than Rs 20,000. There are many options available in the market for you. From Samsung to Reality, they are offering great smartphones in this range. Let’s know the top five mobiles in the budget of 20 thousand.
Realme 7 pro
The variant of Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants has been fixed at Rs 21,999. This phone will be sold in the cell on Flipkart and Realme.com for the first time today. In this, phone mirror blue and mirror silver color options have been given. This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is given 6GB and 8GB. 128 GB of storage is provided in the phone.
₹ 19,999
Realme 7 Pro Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|3 September, 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|NA
|Weight (grams)
|NA
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4500mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|NA
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|TD-LTE 2300 (band 40)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Protection
|NA
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Realme 1.5 UI
|The processor
|Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|NA
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|64 MP Primary Camera
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash
|Front camera
|16 MP Primary Camera
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.1
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
Poco x3
Poco X3’s 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 18,499 and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage has been fixed at Rs 19,999. Talking about the specification of the phone, it works on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. You will get 67-inch full HD + display in it. Keeping in mind the safety of the screen, the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given. It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.
Oppo F17
Oppo F17 has two variants, its 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,990 while 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 19,990. Navy blue, classic silver and dynamic orange color options are available in this phone. But its orange color makes it quite attractive. The new OPPO F17 has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. The quality of the display is much better, the display is rich and bright. In such a situation, it is fun to watch games, videos and photos in this phone. The design of the phone is quite stylish and it is also a big plus point. Leather feel is available in its rear.
Samsung Galaxy M31
The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 15,999, which is a variant of its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display (resolution 1080×2340 pixels). Apart from this, the company has its own Octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset for performance. This phone works on UI 2.0 based on Android 10. This phone has a 6000 mAh battery, which is equipped with 15 watt fast charging feature.
₹ 16499
Motorola one fusion plus
You can buy this phone in Flipkart’s cell for Rs 17,499. Earlier, this phone was being purchased for 16,999 in the cell. At the same time, there has been an increase of 500 rupees on this phone. This phone has been launched in the same variant 6GB + 128GB. Motorola One Fusion + has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display. For performance, this phone has a Snapdragon 730 processor. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Let us tell you that this processor is considered very good according to performance. Google Assistant button has also been given in this smartphone.
read this also
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Sale will get huge discounts on these smartphones, do not give opportunity to learn by hand
Amazons Great Indian Sale Discount Off, Know – Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Sale
.
Leave a Reply