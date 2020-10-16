Avita Liber V

The festive season has started. Users want to buy the best gadget for themselves in the cell that runs during this time. At the same time, due to work from home, the demand for good laptops has also increased a lot. If you too are thinking of buying a new laptop for yourself, then we are telling you about some of the best options here.If you are looking for a powerful laptop for you, then this is the best option for you. The Avita Liber V comes with a great battery life of up to 10 hours. Apart from this, the Intel 10th Generation Core processor given in it makes the performance of the laptop quite smooth. It has SSD storage for better loading speed and fast boot time. The backlit keyboard on the laptop makes typing at night easy. Talking about the display, it gets a full HD IPS display with thin bezels.

Asus Expert B9450

Talking about a laptop with a strong battery, its name can be taken first. You get 16 hours 42 minutes of battery life in this Asus laptop. This laptop lasts for 2 days in normal use. This laptop comes with a fast SSD. The laptop’s 1TB m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD copies 4.97 GB of data at a speed of 771.1Mbps in just 6 seconds.

Hp specter x360

HP’s laptop is great for daily use. Powerful battery is provided in the laptop, which gives a backup of about 13 hours 20 minutes. Its weight is also very light. The thickness of this laptop is only 0.7 inches. The aluminum design of the laptop makes its look more premium.

Acer Chromebook 314

This 14-inch laptop is equipped with a bright display and great features. Its keyboard is very good and it makes the user feel very good. The touchpad of the laptop is also quite accurate. This laptop also comes with powerful battery life.