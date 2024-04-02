Farmers who, in addition to keeping animals, want to earn money by running a campsite or a daycare center on their property, as the outgoing government encourages, encounter all kinds of rules. This is evident from research by the Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate. The research was carried out following a motion from GroenLinks-PvdA on this matter.

The outgoing cabinet would like farmers to make the transition to agriculture that is less damaging to nature, for example by keeping fewer animals. By starting a campsite or childcare, they create an additional revenue model and absorb the declining income that comes with keeping fewer animals. This makes the company less vulnerable for the future.

For the Chamber of Commerce research, discussions were held with 11 agricultural entrepreneurs who have switched to 'multifunctional agriculture', who have started a childcare or campsite in addition to their farming business in recent years, and with other experts from the field.

Starting up a campsite or childcare center is a complicated matter due to complex regulations, especially in the field of spatial planning, and takes a lot of time, according to the Chamber of Commerce research. The permit application sometimes takes “a long time” – up to five years if the zoning plan has to be changed, an environmental permit has to be applied for, and a municipality requests additional soil research. Farmers ask agricultural advisors for help with this type of paperwork, who charge a fee that “substantially amounts” to “thousands and tens of thousands of euros,” according to the study.

'Incomprehensible jargon'

Not only are the regulations surrounding starting a farm campsite or shelter experienced as complicated by agricultural entrepreneurs, they also find the communication from the government about this difficult to understand. Farmers find the government's “legal jargon” “incomprehensible” and want “simple language”.

Last year the Association of Dutch Municipalities did this an attempt to close the gap somewhat between the practical agricultural world and the legal reality in The Hague: an updated version of the multifunctional agriculture guideline should make it easier for farmers to better understand the complicated process when starting a second business in addition to the farming business. Only: many farmers are not familiar with that charter at all.

Outgoing Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Christian Union) therefore wants to organize meetings for farmers who are considering switching to a multifunctional company in which they can be updated about the practice. The minister also wants “in-depth research” to legislation and regulations at national, provincial and municipal level where the “bottlenecks are in the regulations themselves,” he wrote to the House of Representatives.