Archaeologists are learning the secrets of the cuisine of the Neanderthal through a series of practical experiments with small birds. These experiments, described in a new study published in Frontiers in Environmental Archaeologyshowed that flint flakes were surprisingly effective for butchering birds.

Neanderthals Among Distinct Cuts and Broken Bones

In the study, the archaeologists observed distinct patterns of cut marks and bone fractures between cooked and uncooked birds. Neanderthals, known to be expert hunters, not only killed large prey such as bears and lions, but also hunted small birds, which represented a food resource complementary essential for their survival.

To test this hypothesis, the team simulated the butchering and cooking methods of early humans. They used shards of flint replicate to slaughter the birdsfinding that these were sharper and more precise than they had expected.

Birds roasted on the fire

The scientists also roasted three whole birds over hot charcoal at 500°C. The cooking process was quick, with the roast required less than ten minutes. The bones of the cooked birds were much more fragile and almost all of them presented burns black or brown.

Importance of bone preservation

This study highlights how cooking methods significantly influence the preservation of skeletal remains at archaeological sites. Burnt bird bones are prone to breakage and lossmaking difficult the archaeological discoveries of these activities of cooking.

Despite the limitations of the study, such as the small sample and limited species, these experiments provide a tangible connection with the daily survival strategies of Neanderthals.

