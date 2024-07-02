By subscribing to Amazon Prime you can already take advantage of a series of benefits that will greatly expand during Prime Day 2024 in July. Let’s see the details on the service.
As you well know, Prime Day is getting closer and closer. On July 16 and 17 we will be able to take advantage of many special discounts on Amazon Italy, provided that we respect a very specific condition: being subscribed to Amazon Prime. The requested service is mandatory to access the discounts (as well as other benefits).
If you also want to take advantage of the Service promotionsbut you are not willing to invest money up front, the solution is simple: use the 30-day trial version that you can find at this address.
The Benefits of Amazon Prime
With this subscription service you have access to a series of exclusive benefits very interesting:
- Prime Day Specials
- Fast and unlimited deliveries at no additional cost
- Amazon Prime Video with many movies and TV series
- Amazon Music (basic) for listening to music and podcasts
- Prime Gaming gives away games every month
- Prime Reading for access to new books, magazines and more every month
- Amazon Photos for unlimited storage
- The ability to try on clothes and pay later
The monthly price It is €4.99 while the annual one is €49.90, but with the free trial you can access all of this for 30 days without any additional cost.
Amazon Prime Exclusive Offers Now Active
It is also advantageous Start your free trial now of Amazon Prime as it allows you to access a series of unique promotions right now. In fact, you can find a series of dedicated discounts at this address exclusively to subscribers to the service.
In addition, you can take advantage of two promotions for other Amazon services:
