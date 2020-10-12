Dussehra and Diwali are close by. In such a situation, you will obviously go shopping. If you are planning to get a new mobile phone this festive season and your budget is not more than Rs 15,000, then we have brought many options for you which can be your choice. So let’s know what phones are available in this budget.

Realme 7

Realme 7 is available in color options in mist blue and mist white. In India, its 6GB + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 16,999. This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. The Android 10 operating system based Reality UI has been given in the phone.

Realme narzo 20 pro

The price of this 6GB-64GB phone of Realymi is 14,999 and 8GB-128GB variants are priced at Rs 16,999. The Narjo 20 Pro with 6.5 inch screen has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and comes with a 48 MP AI quad camera setup, 90 Hz smooth display and a 4500 mAh battery. This phone is in 6 GB-64 GB and 8 GB-128 GB variants and they are priced at Rs 14,999 and 16,999 respectively. This phone will be available for sale from 25 September.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The 4GB + 64GB model of this Samsung phone is now priced at Rs 14,499. At the same time, the price of 6GB + 128GB variants is Rs. 16,499. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 6.4 Full HD Plus Infinity-U sAMOLED display. Its aspect ratio is 19.5: 9. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 gets protection on the display. For performance, this phone has an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. While for power, the phone has a 6000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. This phone works on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. At the same time, the price of its 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage has been kept at Rs 14,999. Poco M2 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, on which Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is supported for safety. For performance, this phone has a Qual-Com Snapdragon 720G processor. This phone works on MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Redmi note 9 pro

The price of Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. At this price, its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is being given. Apart from this, the price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants of this phone has been kept up to Rs 16,999. This phone has an octa-core processor and quad rear camera setup. This phone is available in three color options Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. If you talk about the battery, then this phone of Redmi has a strong battery of 5,020 mAh, which will support fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (India) Full Specifications General Release date 2020, March 12 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic frame Dimensions (MM) 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm Weight (grams) 209 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 5020 mAh Removable battery NA Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 40, 41 Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim Dual SIM (GSM and GSM) Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 11 The processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Memory RAM 4GB RAM Internal storage 64GB Card slot type microSDXC (dedicated slot) Expandable storage 128GB The camera Rear camera 48-megapixel (f / 1.8) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash LED flash, HDR, panorama Front camera 16 MP, f / 2.5, (wide), 1.0m Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120fps, 720p @ 960fps, gyro-EIS The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC radio FM radio, recording USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

