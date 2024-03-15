Anyone interested in (the history of) Zoetermeer has been able to visit 'Open Depot de Ontcollectie' since March 1. In a space of six hundred square meters, around five thousand objects are exhibited, all from the defunct city museum.

Part of it dates from the time when Zoetermeer was still a village, with farmers, butter factories and the supermarket chain SPAR, which was once founded here (Through Unity Working Together, Everyone Benefits Regularly). They are wooden agricultural implements, machines for packaging butter, a stained glass window with fir trees. The latter was a surprise, no one remembered that the window was in storage.

There are many more objects from after 1962, when Zoetermeer was designated as a 'growth city': sixties tableware, chairs, tables and cupboards, stacks Tina's, Burda's and Music Expressen, TVs in orange cabinets, LP players in cases, shavers, irons, toasters.

Zoetermeer residents brought the second category of objects to 'their' city museum because they thought: they belong there, this is our heritage.

Most of it disappeared into storage.

And then the museum disappeared too.

This happened during the 2022 formation negotiations, then a new city council (VVD, Lijst Hilbrand Nawijn, Party Democracy for Zoetermeer, Zo!Zoetermeer, CDA and ChristenUnie-SGP) decided to stop the subsidy for the museum: the money could be better spent. This put an end to what had started in 1989 as 'Stadsmuseum Zoetermeer', and which in 2019, after a move to a larger, more expensive location, was renamed 'Museum De Voorde'. The last exhibition, WILD in the city. On safari in Zoetermeerclosed on March 5, 2023. The building has now been rented again.

Dominic Brown, Hermes, 2013. 1300 euros. Comes from De Bibliotheek aan de Vliet. museumdepotshop.nl

Then the question arose: what do you do with the collection? Because collecting is not possible simply because there are rules for that. For example, donors or heirs of those donors must be approached: do they want the object back? And that objects are first offered to other museums: do they want to take them over? Only then may these objects be disposed of, i.e. sold, destroyed or given away.

“I thought: let's see it positively,” says interim director Hans van de Bunte of Museum De Voorde. “Can't we, together with all the residents, determine the value of all those things that people once thought: this is the story of my city? We can't get the collection all together collect?”

That's what's happening now. The museum's depot has been emptied, everything that was in it can be seen in Open Depot de Ontcollectieing on Stadhuisplein. Residents can give their opinion about these objects in working groups and on viewing days. Or, which is also possible: in a specially developed app swipe between two museum objects. 'Which one do you find most valuable? You choose object A or B. Consider the historical, artistic or social value of the object. Or does it respond to your emotions or a personal memory? Your opinion matters!' The joint valuation is done with the cooperation of the Historical Society of Oud Soetermeer.

In May and June, the results will be converted into an answer to the following question: where will the objects go next? “A few percent are unique,” ​​estimates Hans van de Bunte. “The stained glass with the fir trees, some of the crockery, some furniture, machines for butter production.” There may be interest in this from other museums.

Antique cast iron bed, black, 19th century. 275 euros. Comes from the Overschie museum. museumdepotshop.nl

Museum depot shop

And the rest? Anything that has no museum value, and does not need to be returned to a donor, may find its way to museumdepotshop.nl, an online store for surplus objects from museums founded five years ago. Because Zoetermeer may collect the entire depot, but most museums have an overcrowded depot and would like to make space. Since its inception, the online store has traded many thousands of objects on behalf of affiliated museums such as Film Museum Eye, Fries Museum, Beeld & Geluid, Rijksmuseum van Oudheden, Nederlands Fotomuseum and Zaans Museum. Often paintings, but also sculptures, furniture, jewelry, bags, dishes, even lampshades and ship models. In total there are about a thousand objects for sale in the webshop, prices vary from fifty to a few thousand euros.

“When we started five years ago, many museums were still hesitant,” says Jeroen Harinck of museumdepotshop.nl. “They preferred not to publicize that they were disposing of objects, after all, a museum is there for preservation and management. But that has changed, there has been much more transparency. And Zoetermeer is a special one case, they show everything there.” He already has an appointment, he will visit this week.

Jeroen Harinck has an office in Hoofddorp. There's some storage there too, but not much. Unlike in the early years, the webshop does not first purchase the objects and then store them and deliver them to buyers. Nowadays, they remain the property of the affiliated museums until they are sold, where buyers can collect them (transport by post is also possible). Jeroen Harinck: “That reduces costs, while at the same time the museum receives a larger percentage of the proceeds.”

What strikes him, he says: “People buy on the site, they see a photo there. But when they see the object, it is often different than they thought. It is bigger or smaller. Or it has more color. Then we thought: shouldn't we make a place where you can actually see it?”

Ship model wooden sailing logger with accompanying stand. 775 euros. Museum Vlaardingen. collect museumdepotshop.nl

Museum of Uncollected Objects

So there will now be a 'Museum of Decollected Objects', MOO. It is a pop-up museum that will be open for three weeks, March 29 to April 21 in Leiden. You probably see something new every day: anyone who buys an object can immediately take it with them – after which something else takes its place. If it proves to be a success, pop-up museums from the museum depot shop will become more common.

It seems contradictory: putting pieces that need to be removed from museums together in a new museum. Jeroen Harinck: “Yes, that's it. But it is also a nice thought: people prefer to see things with their own eyes.”

And Zoetermeer?

A similar idea took hold there after the museum closed. There is talk of a possible 'Heritage Center' for (part of) the, on closer inspection, cool collection of Museum De Voorde, a scenario of a research agency commissioned specifically for this purpose. “A multifunctional building with a permanent exhibition, large (changing) exhibitions, a cinema, catering and a roof terrace,” was announced last year. a vista sketched in Zoetermeer Active. The councilor for culture was positive in the article.