5 Testarossas with bullet holes? We need to know more about that!

The Ferrari Testarossa is a childhood dream for many. Especially for middle-aged men (m/f/x). They can still remember it as if it were yesterday that this car was in the showroom at Frits Kroymans.

Drooling I looked at that candy store and I remember well that I saw a white copy. just outside. In my memory I have been drooling next to it for three days.

Because a white one, that was really fat. He played a leading role in Miami Vice and that was a series that you were not allowed to watch as a 7-year-old. But of course you did it secretly. If only for that Testarossa!

In short, you could say that those Testarossas are doing well on TV and the silver screen. And that is the bridge that brings us to the essence of this article. These are also known from a movie.

5 Testarossas with bullet holes

Although, the film they starred in is not very well known. It was Infinite what they were used for. And that’s not a movie with 5 Testarossa’s with bullet holes in them, there’s only 1 such car in it. Only they needed 5 to shoot all the scenes.

In the chase scene, for example, a Testarossa reverses hard. That was done with a specially modified car, they turned the controls around and put them back in backwards.

If you open the hoods, you won’t find a flat V12 either. They have been removed, but are neatly placed in crates in another room. They are special cars, so to speak.

Too bad you can’t buy them anymore, Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey has already done that. And the video he posted of it online, is more than worth watching.

Do we just have a question; would you buy 5 Testarossas with bullet holes?

