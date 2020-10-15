Being a mother at the right age and without any hassle is every woman’s dream. In today’s run-of-the-mill and tension-filled life, many women take time to fulfill this dream. Those women who want to become pregnant should first know about their period cycle. If you are ready for a beautiful feeling of pregnancy, then read here five ways that will help you in early pregnancy.

Focus on your period cycle: Women thinking for family planning should first focus on their period cycle. If your period cycle is between 25 and 35 days, then it will be considered regular. If this is not the case, then you should get your doctor examined. Do not take this matter lightly.

Have intercourse every other day: Women should keep their fertile window in mind as there is more at this time. From the fifth day of the period to 11-12 days before the next month period starts, it is best to conceive. Have intercourse with the partner every other day in the fertile window. Doctors believe that it often takes up to a year for a couple to become pregnant. Do not get desperate in this situation and keep trying.

Take care of the diet: Add foods rich in calcium, iron, protein and all kinds of vitamins to your diet. Fertility-enhancing food items such as green leafy vegetables, cabbage, broccoli, sprouts must be taken. To maintain the balance of hormones, eat yellow and orange vegetables as well. Include milk products like curd, cheese and dry fruits in your diet. If you are a non-vegetarian then you can also consume fish and eggs.

Healthy lifestyle is also important: Healthy eggs in women and healthy sperm in men will be made only when their lifestyle is also healthy. In such a situation, it is important to keep yourself away from fit and tension. Both women and men should take balanced diet and abstain from alcohol and cigarettes. Apart from this, to keep yourself fit, do half an hour exercise throughout the day. If you do not have time to exercise, then take a walk or walk for 20 to 30 minutes throughout the day.

Do not let lack of water: Lack of water in the body can also be a hindrance to your pregnancy. Drink three to four liters of water throughout the day. Water keeps body parts and tissues lubricated and helpful in maintaining hormonal balance. Reproductive organs function properly in women with water. This creates a cervical mucus that transmits the sperm to the eggs.

