Early risers enjoy many benefits, most notably that they have better eating habits and better physical and mental health.

By applying some lifestyle changes, a person can change his sleep habits and wake up early with every activity, including:

sleep routine

It is important to have nighttime habits that you do before going to bed in preparation for bed. Try to apply it daily as early as possible.

Meditation and relaxation exercises help you fall asleep faster .

Use lighting

One of the most important things you can do to control when you wake up is to expose yourself to light.

Instead of using blackout curtains, let the light into your room and wake up naturally.

You can also use a room light to wake you up.

It is mentioned that there are lighting devices that can be set to work automatically at a certain time, so they can be used to light up your room in the early morning and help you wake up.

Gradually change your sleep time

Changing your bedtime isn’t easy, and it’s unrealistic to try to change it by an hour suddenly.

It’s easiest to change the time you usually sleep by about 20 minutes each night, meaning you go to bed 20 minutes earlier each night, to reach the ideal time you want, according to CNET.

Don’t bring your phone to bed