On 7 January 2015, 12 people were killed and 11 others were injured. In the issue that has just come out, a religious is portrayed whipping a naked couple while he is standing on them to be dragged towards some copies of the Koran

In 2020, Philippe Lançon, a journalist who survived the “Charlie Hebdo” attack on January 7, 2015, wrote in his “La traversata”, published by “Eo edizioni”: “Charlie (Hebdo, ed.) affair of the caricatures of Mohammed, in 2006. It was a crucial moment: most of the newspapers, and even some notables of the drawing, dissociated themselves from the satirical weekly that published those caricatures in the name of freedom of expression. Some were ostentatiously concerned with good taste, the others because they did not want to make the Muslim Billancourt despair. Sometimes it felt like being in a tea room, other times in a copy of a Stalinist cell. That lack of solidarity was not only a professional and moral shame, but by isolating and pointing to Charlie it helped to make him the target of the Islamists ».

Seven years after that day when in the editorial staff of the French satirical weekly, “guilty” of having positively reviewed on the cover the last book by Michel Houellebecq at the time, “Submission”, twelve people died – including five cartoonists and cartoonists, including the director Stéphane Charbonnier, known as Charb – and eleven others were injured (including Lançon himself) at the hands of the Kouachi brothers, “Charlie Hebdo” is back on newsstands for the January issue with a cover that makes fun of Islam. Actually, in fact. the new full-page cartoon: «Do you want to be dominated? Let us dare to Islam ”. And the image is that of a religious who – with his feet on the back of a naked couple in search of emotions – whips them to be dragged towards a container full of Korans. The issue on newsstands recalls the massacre in which 12 people died and a cartoon is dedicated to the “commemoration”, with an Islamist who – with a bloody saw – has just cut off the top of his head with his brain. A woman next to him rejoices and looks at him with heart-shaped eyes.

Numéro spécial: Envie d’être dominés? Osons islamism. Retrouvez dans ce numéro: 👉 Édito – Le mythe de Islamisme cool 👉 Enquête – Les influenceurs d’Allah 👉 Reportage – Enseigner la laïcité et la liberté d’expression En vente demain! pic.twitter.com/AuEbTPIbfr – Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) January 4, 2022

That morning of January 7, 2015, two men – later identified as the Kouachi brothers – entered the editorial office with AK-47s and, after claiming to be Al-Qaeda, they forced the designer Corinne Rey to let them in. Once inside, the two started the fire by shouting “Allah is great” and killing twelve people: Stéphane Charbonnier (Charb), director and designer and his bodyguard Franck Brinsolaro; Jean Cabut (Cabu), cartoonist; Georges Wolinski, cartoonist; Bernard Verlhac (Tignous), cartoonist; Philippe Honoré, cartoonist; Mustapha Ourrad, editorial curator; Elsa Cayat, psychoanalyst and journalist; Bernard Maris, economist professor at the University of Paris; Michel Renaud, founder of the “Rendez-vous du Carnet de voyage” festival; Frederic Boisseau, maintenance man and Ahmed Merabet, police officer serving in the 11th arrondissement of Paris.

Eleven others were injured: Philippe Lançon, journalist; Fabrice Nicolino, journalist; Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau, cartoonist; Simon Fieschi, webmaster; six police officers and a driver.

After the massacre, the weekly continued to receive threats: in September 2020 Marika Bret, human resources manager of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, had to leave her home on the spot, precisely because she was intimidated.