According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, symptoms of Covid-19 can include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, congestion, shortness of breath. and loss of taste or smell.

In milder cases where recovery is done at home, what you eat can help, offering some relief. Some published studies indicate that having healthy eating habits can help recovery, as long as they are combined with all medical indications.

Chicken soup

The famous chicken soup has been shown to increase the flow of mucus which aids in recovery.

Potatoes

Starchy vegetable can help regulate fluid balance thanks to potassium. This fluid balance is crucial when recovering from a respiratory illness like Covid-19, where dehydration can thicken respiratory secretions, making it more difficult to clear them from the lungs.

Coconut Water

If you have diarrhea, you need to replace the electrolytes, minerals like potassium, sodium and calcium that the body needs to recover. To avoid consuming sugary drinks, which can harm immunity, opt for plain, unsweetened coconut water.

Oatmeal, popcorn and other whole grains

Including foods with anti-inflammatory properties can be helpful. Oatmeal, plain popcorn, brown rice and wholemeal bread are good options.

Whole fruits and vegetables

We already know that potatoes are beneficial, but you may want to include other options such as watermelon, strawberries, cucumber and lettuce.

fatty fish

Sources of omega-3 fatty acids, including fish (such as salmon, cod and sardines) can help reduce inflammation.

hot tea with honey

As with chicken soup, hot tea can help to release mucus and expel it – or cough it up – from the body.

