The mark of The Last of Us It is very potent, something that was aware HBO When under the umbrella PlayStation Productions He decided to orchestrate an adaptation of these video games. They made sure to be faithful to the starting material from the point of signing to Neil Druckmann (Director of video games of Naughty Dog) as showrunner next to Craig Mazinand very soon success began to be vertiginous. The first chapter, issued January 15, 2023he achieved the single -day HBO audience record with 8.2 million views.

In later episodes he surpassed himself several times, with the full season accumulating 32 million of reproductions. There was no other than to adapt immediately The Last of Us: Part 2and everything points that HBO and MAX They will revalidate this success when the second season arrives April 14. After several advances, the company premiered the final trailer this March 8, during the SXSW Festival to which they went Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna.

For the panel they also passed Kaitlyn Dever either Isabela Merced As new signings, with characters well known by the players who also made an appearance in that trailer. This advance has not stopped accumulating visualizations since then, so that now Warner Bros. Discovery ensures, in a statement collected by Deadlinewhich is the most watched trailer in the entire HBO story. Has had 158 million views on official platforms during the first three days.

A 160% more than the Teasers Previous, which makes this trailer The most watched of an original HBO series. Spray brand records as Game of Thrones, The Dragon House either Euphoriaand confirms the unsustainable Hype of the public for the second season of The Last of Us. Which will be integrated from Seven episodes (two less than in the initial delivery) to adapt a part of the second video game: its story is so wide that Druckmann and Mazin decided to divide the adaptation, and ensure a third season.

