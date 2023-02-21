The hackneyed phrase of “he who wants, can” it contains a whole philosophy of life, a great truth. With perseverance we build our future says the motto of the University of the Valley of the Fort. With tenacity and perseverance, there are no insurmountable barriers.

And from there is born despair and questioning. Why is our Mexico not a world power?

We have it all: abundant natural resources excellent geographical location, we are neighbors of the largest consumer in the world and our people overflow ingenuity, creativity and industriousness, therefore yes we can.

But, the big but… We haven’t decided, we don’t want to. We use our ingenuity to design memes to insult those who think differently, we use our energy to fight against our compatriot, we have decided to ignore that with this we are destroying the future of our descendants.

And one more time What’s happening to us? Do our partisan passions blind us? Before being immersed in an ideology, before following a leader, before assuming a political stance, we are Mexicans, we owe ourselves to this Mexico of ours, we were all born under the same flag.

What’s happening to us? Where do we think we are going on this path of polarization?

Perhaps it is time to do something different from what we have always done, time to convince ourselves that if we continue the same as before, we will continue the same.

Decades of letting others decide for us, decades of believing in others, decades of giving up believing in ourselves, decades of passive hope.

Mexico demands Mexicans who think and decide, Mexicans who break with the old molds and who are critical, analytical and capable of overcoming the fear of raising their voices.

It is time to bring out the caste, time to allow the Mexican warrior, who we are deep down, to wake up and decide to want to defeat each of our real enemies, which are mainly: corruption, ignorance, poverty and insecurity.

We will defeat all these enemies if each Mexican, from the trench in which life has placed us, does our part and this begins by leaving now! aside, our indifference and apathy.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact of tolerance, solidarity and effort.

Thank you