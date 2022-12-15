Everything was ready but at the last moment the one hosted by Mara Venier fell through. Here’s the reason.

Wanna Marchi And Stephanie Nobile they hit the news several years ago mainly for their problems with justice. Today they are two free citizens who have paid for their mistakes. In the last period they are having a huge popularity again especially after the release of the docuseries on Netflix which traces their history.

For this reason, dozens of phone calls for television guests have arrived. Too bad, however, that many jumped at the last moment for improbable excuses.

To reveal everything were those directly concerned during an interview given to Pipol house. Specifically Stefania confided that Mara Venier had invited them to Sunday In then cancel the invitation.

The two tried to get an idea about the reason. “They hide behind excuses like pending charges. They had invited us on a program. Then we called to find out when, where and how, but they told us that they had to decline the invitation because we had ongoing penal situations, proceedings. Our attorney has therefore requested an audit and there are no charges pending. This is official. The judiciary has ascertained that we have nothing! Our problem is the famous ‘never end sentence’. For us, the white life sentence was applied, the one that never ends ” – they said.

It’s still: “But we will find some courageous character who will give us a programme. Even if the global giant Netflix has already given us space. We are receiving invitations from all over the world, but this happens in Italy. Yet I have seen everyone on Rai, even the son of a mafioso ”.

On which hosts have been canceled for the most varied reasons, Wanna and Stefania have mentioned the name of Sunday In primarily.

“Several. One in particular, for which I was sad, for Mara Venier, I was very bad. Primarily because we know it well. No one knows better than her who we are. She knows us and has been with us a lot. Let’s leave the friendship out. He called me personally. My dad had just passed away. We cried together, he said ‘I’m so sorry Stefania, give your mom a kiss and we’ll talk about your dad. We will let the Italians feel a part of you that they don’t know.’ Afterwards you can’t hide behind ‘Rai you know is controlled because Zanicchi said tr**a to Ballando’. And what does it have to do with it? Did I by any chance insult someone?”.