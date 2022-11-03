In the backstage of the show, the former queen of telesales let herself go to a long cry: that’s why

Over the last few hours, some rumors about Wanna Brands. According to what was leaked on the web, it seems that the former queen of telesales, guest of the program Beasts, she indulged in a long cry in the backstage of the program. Let’s find out the reason and what happened together.

Wanna Brands in tears to Beasts. In these last hours, the news that the former queen of telesales has burst into tears in the backstage of the broadcast is becoming more and more insistent. The reason? From some rumors it was leaked that the woman was unable to hold back tears for her questions about her partner Francesco Campana.

The man passed away a few months ago and Wanna Marchi has not yet passed the ache of his disappearance. To the questions that the hostess asked Wanna Marchi about the man, the woman replied with these words:

He was an extraordinary man. The only true man that God created I had.

Wanna Marchi and the love for the partner who passed away a few months ago: the social announcement

A few months ago Wanna Marchi announced the disappearance by comrade Francesco Campana with these words:

My love, you have given me 35 years of love, carefree and cheerfulness but all this will continue to exist in my heart until the day we meet again. Thank you my love and it’s nice that all of you say ‘a good person’, have a good trip.

Wanna Marchi has been experiencing great pain in recent months, even if her daughter Stefania Nobile is always close to the woman. In these last days mother and daughter they are returning to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In a recent interview, the two women confessed that they did not repent for the scams made in the past. Obviously their words sent everyone on a rampage.