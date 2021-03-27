Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Wang Yi, State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, stressed that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE is getting stronger and stronger.

His Excellency indicated that the continuous growth in the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries is based on three basic aspects, which include strong political mutual trust between the leaderships of the two countries, pioneering and innovative cooperation, and the popular solid foundation in relations between the UAE and China.

His Excellency said: “I am very happy to visit the UAE again, as the UAE is a famous name in China, and the Chinese people appreciate exploring the UAE a unique pattern of modernization with its independent will, a pattern that combines tradition and modernity, openness and tolerance, and achieves coexistence and harmony between different civilizations.”

His Excellency added that the UAE is a close friend of China in the Middle East, the Gulf, the Arab and Islamic world, and there is constant keenness to maintain continuous communication and cooperation on the international arena.

His Excellency clarified that in light of the great changes that the world has not witnessed in a hundred years and the “Covid-19” pandemic, the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between China and the UAE are increasing in strength and durability.

He said that this strength in the strategic partnership relations is represented in 3 aspects. The first aspect relates to strong political mutual trust. Visits have been exchanged successfully and several meetings have been held between His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander. For the armed forces, as they agreed to develop Sino-Emirati relations as a “percentage plan”, and jointly set the future direction for bilateral cooperation, which provides a strong guarantee for the development of bilateral relations, noting that China and the UAE have constant mutual support on issues related to the core interests of the other side. And the solidarity between them in difficult times is a “living embodiment of the significance of the comprehensive strategic partnership.”

His Excellency added that the second aspect is pioneering and innovative cooperation. Creativity has become a basic characteristic of practical cooperation between China and the UAE, from cooperation in the “Covid-19” vaccine to the resumption of business and production, and from cooperation in traditional energy, economy, trade and investment to fifth-generation communications and big data. And artificial intelligence, and other areas of advanced and modern technology, and from infrastructure to the model industrial park, to cooperation in production capacity.

His Excellency mentioned that the third aspect is the solid popular foundation, and the roots of the Chinese-Emirati friendship lie in popular communication, as this communication means actively in the fields of education, culture, tourism and youth, and more than 220,000 Chinese citizens live in the UAE, and in 2019, what visited Almost two million Chinese tourists in the Emirates.

His Excellency Wang Yi stressed that the intense public communication has become a bridge of friendship between the two countries, and with the gradual improvement and control of the pandemic and the approaching date of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are confident that the UAE will remain an important destination for Chinese tourists abroad.

He pointed out that, “During this visit, I will meet with UAE officials and hold talks with them, in order to implement the important consensus between the two leaderships, in a way that enhances the alignment between China’s efforts to establish a new development equation and the UAE national development strategy for the next fifty years, and in a way that pushes both sides to conduct cooperation based on Mutual benefit and win-win on a higher and deeper level, and the emphasis on strengthening communication and coordination with the UAE to jointly maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

On the two countries’ cooperation in combating the pandemic, especially in the field of vaccines, His Excellency said: “Cooperation in combating the pandemic represents a living symbol indicating the depth of mutual trust and innovative cooperation between China and the UAE and in the face of the pandemic, the two countries together recorded impressive pages on fraternal solidarity in combating the pandemic. ».

For example, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was lit up with slogans in support of Wuhan, and on the occasion of the Chinese national mourning on April 4, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, published on his account The profile of (Twitter) in Chinese, English and Arabic languages, tweets in which he expressed condolences to the Chinese martyrs and victims in this pandemic, which left a great impression on the hearts of the Chinese people.

He stressed that in implementation of the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, China and the UAE conducted comprehensive and in-depth cooperation covering various areas in the battle against the pandemic, such as exchanging experiences. Procurement of medical supplies, pandemic containment, and joint research and development of vaccines.

He added: “China and the UAE have succeeded in conducting the third phase of international clinical trials on the first vaccine against the emerging corona virus in the world.”

He said, “We will work to accelerate joint production of vaccines, thus making greater contributions to making vaccines available and affordable to the world. Secondly, we will explore ways to develop tripartite cooperation in combating the pandemic, especially triangular cooperation with Middle East and African countries in the field of vaccines, and we will work to establish a mechanism.” An international exchange of recognition of health certificates, in order to facilitate the exchange of individuals in light of the daily preventive measures to contain the virus ».

On the scientific cooperation between the two sides in the coming stage, His Excellency said: “At the present time, the fourth industrial revolution is sweeping all over the world, which is represented in continuous breakthroughs in advanced technology, such as big data and artificial intelligence, and the emergence of new technology, new business and new industries. Our world in the future, like a large garden in which different types of flowers bloom, and a wide river in which many ships and boats race, and large countries can be distinguished by their greatness, and small countries can enjoy their splendor. And if the developing countries are able to face the challenges with courage and seize the opportunities decisively, then it is possible that they will catch up with the developed countries at an accelerated pace until they achieve a miracle to overcome them. ”

He explained that this year, China is launching a new march to build a modern state in a comprehensive way, while the UAE will celebrate the golden jubilee of its founding and embark on a new historical march, and we look forward to establishing a more diverse and comprehensive cooperation equation with a broader vision, a more open spirit and more active efforts, thus contributing In achieving the dream of renaissance for the two countries. His Excellency stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation in building the “Belt and Road” with high quality and the proper implementation of the model projects within the framework of cooperation in building the “Belt and Road”, such as the container berth in the second phase of Khalifa Port, the Chinese-Emirati model area for cooperation in production capacity and the Hassian station to generate electricity with clean coal. In a way that embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of consultation, cooperation and benefit for all. Innovative ideas must be adopted to search for ways to build the “Green Silk Road” and the “Silk Road for Health.”

His Excellency added: “Also strengthening traditional cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and trade, as it is a fundamental pillar, and cooperation in the field of oil and gas should be deepened, and work to expand the scope of cooperation in the fields of renewable and nuclear energy and build an equation of integrated cooperation in the field of energy,” stressing the importance of making exploratory efforts in Employing the potential of the Chinese and Emirati markets, and improving the bilateral trade structure to better serve the development of the two countries. His Excellency affirmed that China fully supports the efforts of the UAE in hosting the «Expo 2020 Dubai», and we are confident that the Emirati side will also support the efforts of the Chinese side in hosting the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Olympic Games for people with special needs in Beijing in 2022, and the Chinese side will continue to support The efforts of the Emirati side in implementing the “One Hundred Schools” project for teaching the Chinese language.

Increase communication and consultation

On the current situation in the region and the Chinese role in achieving security and stability in the Middle East, especially in the Gulf region, he said: “The Middle East enjoys an ancient historical civilization, but it is affected by instability, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the so-called (Arab Spring), and when We review these painful lessons, and we find that the repercussions of those unrest that erupted 10 years ago are still undermining the foundations of security and stability in the Middle East, at the same time we have also seen that the countries of the Middle East are still working to explore development paths of their independent will, to maintain stability and bring peace. , Including bringing new hope to restore security and stability in the Middle East ». His Excellency stressed the importance of achieving security and stability in the Middle East and mutual respect, adhering to justice and equity, achieving non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, achieving collective security, and accelerating the pace of development and cooperation.

His Excellency stressed China’s sincere intention to promote peace and security in the region and its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

He added, “China works to maintain peace and stability, fully respects the social systems and development paths chosen by the countries of the region, and calls for harmony.”

His Excellency said, “We adhere to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and we encourage the countries of the Middle East to explore development paths with characteristics of the Middle East with their independent will. We call for the establishment of a security system that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties. We also call for a comprehensive dialogue, and we encourage the settlement of disputes through a path.” Common earning ». “China and the countries of the Middle East are partners in achieving common development, and the Chinese side considers the importance of eliminating the source of unrest in the region through achieving development, and we call for more attention to development, focus on people’s livelihood, and push forward reconstruction,” he added.

“China has entered a new stage of development, is establishing a new equation, and the new development of China will provide more opportunities for the Middle East,” he said.

His Excellency pointed out that China provides energy to increase openness and tolerance for both China and the Middle East countries, which have dazzling civilizations, and which have made an important contribution to the diversity of civilizations.

He said, “The Chinese side calls for dialogue among civilizations, rejects (the theory of conflict between civilizations) and (the theory of the superiority of one civilization over another civilization), rejects the blackening and demonization of other civilizations, and refuses to link terrorism to a specific race or religion, and the Chinese side is keen to make joint efforts with others. Middle Eastern countries to increase openness, tolerance, and opposition to prejudice, enhance exchange of experiences in the field of governance and administration, and deepen cooperation in combating terrorism and de-radicalization.

His Excellency affirmed that the Chinese side is keen to increase communication and consultation with the UAE and work together to play a constructive role in consolidating peace and stability in the region.