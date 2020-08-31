E.t is an open warning to the US: Beijing is launching two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea. Shortly before, an American reconnaissance aircraft is said to have entered a no-fly zone where the Chinese army was holding target practice. The incident shows how much the conflict between the US and China has come to a head. Military saber rattles, sanctions, trade disputes – the US-Chinese relationship has hit rock bottom.

At this very time, the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Europe. Wang Yi travels to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France – and on Tuesday also to Germany. It is an attempt to ensnare Europe in the face of China’s hostility to the superpower on the other side of the Pacific. To pull the Europeans on your side.

“Before the hot phase of the US election campaign begins, it is important for China to consolidate its partnership with Europe,” says Michael Winzer, head of the Beijing office of the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation. Beijing does not assume that American China policy will change after the election – regardless of whether US President Donald Trump is re-elected or Democrat Joe Biden takes over from him. “Maybe in tone, but not in substance,” says Winzer in an interview with WELT.

Recently, it looked as if US-Chinese relations were easing. In January both sides signed an agreement on the first phase of resolving their trade war. But the moment of hope was short. The dispute escalated again in July, when the two powers mutually ordered the closure of consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

Relations with Europe have cooled down

Foreign Minister Wang said in Rome that the European-Chinese relationship was suffering from “sabotage by external forces”. Both sides should “dispel interference,” as the Communist Party news agency, Xinhuanet, reported. Wang did not give a name, but who he meant by his allusions is clear: the USA. So now the Chinese hopes rest on the Europeans.

But the relationship with Europe, traditionally shaped by efforts to establish good trade relations, has cooled off in recent months. Hong Kong, 5G and Huawei, the suppression of the Uyghurs, the initial concealment of the corona crisis, the escalation with the USA – the list of conflicted topics is long.

Wang’s visit to Europe on Friday was overshadowed by the news that China’s coast guard arrested twelve pro-democratic Hong Kong activists fleeing to Taiwan about a week ago. Previously, a number of activists had fled to liberal Taiwan for fear of being prosecuted by the new security law. The law, which China passed in late June, targets the Hong Kong democracy movement and de facto ends the “one country, two systems” principle.

There is also a dispute over the expansion of the super-fast 5G cellular network. The Chinese Huawei group, a leading global supplier of cellular networks, is considered a high-risk provider. The US feared espionage. For this reason, the UK has already excluded Huawei from the 5G expansion.

It has long been known that China oppresses the Uyghur people. Also that the People’s Republic locks members of the Muslim minority in so-called re-education camps in the Xinjiang region. A current research of the platform “BuzzFeed News” but now makes the extent clear in a terrifying way: the journalists evaluated satellite images and found 260 internment camps that were built in the past three years. Some of them are designed for over 10,000 prisoners and are similar in size to Central Park in New York.

In addition, Brussels has long tried – so far unsuccessfully – to persuade China to be more fair in international trade. “It becomes problematic where countries compete but don’t play by the same rules,” says China expert Winzer. For example, European companies have limited access to the Chinese market. Often the government decides which industries are allowed to invest in and which are not. The EU and China have therefore been negotiating an investment protection agreement since 2013.

The agreement should be ready by the end of 2020. For winegrowers, the result of the negotiations is an indicator of which strategy will work when dealing with Beijing: “The German Council Presidency will show which China policy is more successful – the European one, which relies on dialogue and exchange, or the American one, which is Seeks confrontation. “

The moment when Germany has to show its colors

In fact, the Federal Government has been so hesitant to date mainly because the economic ties between China and Germany are particularly close. The People’s Republic is Germany’s most important trading partner. And so politicians and companies alike relied on the principle of “change through trade”. With an economic opening, democratization will follow by itself, so they hope. But even though China opened up economically, political liberalization is not yet in sight.

German managers in particular slow down when it comes to criticizing the anti-freedom course of the government in Beijing too sharply – be it in the case of Hong Kong or the oppression of the Uyghurs. Because Germany is so dependent on exports, its own moral values ​​and interests have to be weighed very carefully, said Siemens boss Joe Kaeser to the editorial network Germany last September.

“If jobs in Germany depend on how we deal with controversial issues, then one shouldn’t increase the general outrage, but consider the positions and measures in all facets,” says Kaeser. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who was visiting Beijing shortly before Kaeser’s statements, warned at the time that a solution for Hong Kong could only be found through dialogue.

However, after the repeated human rights violations and the crackdown on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, which culminated in the controversial security law, the tone changed. At the end of July, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) announced that he would suspend the extradition agreement with Hong Kong. The week before, Maas had named China a systemic rival. And Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier even issued a barely hidden threat in the direction of Beijing: If the People’s Republic adheres to the security law, “there will be a lasting negative change to the European, to the Western states”.

It seems as if the moment has come when the German government must show its colors. One thing stands in the way of a resolute European policy on China: a divided Europe. EU countries such as Greece, Hungary and Italy are hoping for billions in investments from China and therefore insist on restraint.

In addition, China is pushing into the EU’s eastern sphere of influence and is investing more and more in the countries of the Western Balkans from year to year. Vintner warns: “Where China’s activities run counter to European interests, the EU must react unanimously.” However, this unity has certainly been doubted in the past weeks and months. And that is exactly what Beijing is playing into the cards.