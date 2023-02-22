Wang Yi told Lavrov that he expects new agreements between China and Russia

A member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that he expects new agreements between China and Russia following the results of negotiations in Moscow. This is reported TASS.

“I am ready, together with you, my dear friend, to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and I am already looking forward to reaching new agreements,” the diplomat hinted.

Earlier, Wang Yi assured Sergey Lavrov that in any post he would make efforts to deepen relations with Russia. He arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, February 21, and has already met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.