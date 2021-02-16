Chicory: A Colorful Tale, publisher Finji’s delightful game of magic paintbrushes and adorable dogs, is now heading to PS4 and PS5 alongside its previously announced PC release.

Chicory is the brainchild of Wandersong developer Greg Lobanov and features music from Celeste composer Lena Raine. It charts the adventures of the aforementioned dog, who must use a magic paintbrush to restore color to the world after its original owner, Chicory, vanishes.

What follows is something like a blend of Zelda and Animal Crossing, combining exploration and puzzle solving – based around the steadily expanding abilities of your brush – with a town’s worth of animals to befriend and assist. There are collectible clothes, plants, and furniture for customization fans, plus co-op for those looking to splash some color with a friend.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Official Trailer.

Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan was thoroughly enchanted by Chicory when he played an early demo back in 2019, saying “The fun that can be had with the paint in Chicory is not in doubt, then, but more than any of that, its world is a delight , filled with interesting, sometimes prickly characters to chat with and riddled with treasure chests that allow you to swap out your standard clothes for something a little more interesting. “

There’s no precise date for its arrival just yet, but Finji says it’ll be heading to Pc, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 later this year.