Brazilian Wanderley Pereira won the silver medal at the Men’s World Boxing Championship. In the final disputed this Saturday morning (13) in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), the 22-year-old boxer from Bahia was beaten by Cuban Yonelis Hernández in the decision of the category up to 75 kg.

IT’S PRAAAAAAAAATA! 🥈🥊🇧🇷 Wanderley Pereira (75kg) is world boxing runner-up in Tashkent 🇺🇿 The boxer has a spectacular campaign and only stops in the final against Yoenlis Hernández 🇨🇺 What a great achievement for Holyfield! 💪🏿 📸@IBA_Boxing pic.twitter.com/BaJcshblZZ — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 13, 2023

The decision of the five referees was unanimously favorable to the rival of the green and yellow representative in the three rounds. In addition to silver, Brazil ended the tournament with Wanderson Oliveira’s bronze in the under-71 kg category.

In this way, Brazil equaled its best campaign in Mundias, with two medals. In 2011, Everton Lopes was champion, while Esquiva Falcão took the bronze medal. Everton repeated the podium in 2013, with a bronze, with Robson Conceição being runner-up in the same year.